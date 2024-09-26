“It’s amazing and hands down the best one I’ve ever played”: Keith Urban on what it’s like to play through the Dumble that John Mayer used during his blues trio days – and how it became his main amp

Now, the country rock heavyweight has revealed the latest piece of gear that connects the two guitar greats: a holy grail Dumble Overdrive Reverb tube amp.
In an new interview with Guitar World, Urban revealed his current go-to guitar amp is a Dumble that once belonged to Mayer. Not only that, it was the amp Mayer used at the height of his blues power, when he first formed the John Mayer Trio.
The John Mayer Trio would only put out one standalone live album – two, if you count the trio segment in Where The Light Is – which was called Try!. According to Urban, the Overdrive Reverb that he’s currently got his hands on was one of the amps that Mayer used in this era. Furthermore, it's the best amp Urban says he's ever played.
Try (Live at the House of Blues, Chicago, Illinois, September 22, 2005) - YouTube
“Right now, my primary amp is a Dumble Overdrive Reverb that, weirdly enough, used to belong to John Mayer back in the Trio days,” he says. “It's an amazing amp and, hands down, the best one I've ever played.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“I run it with a Fender Dual Showman because the two of them together have different responses, and tonalities. The two blended together gives me a bigger, fuller sound.”
Through the tunes and tones of the Trio and their 2005 album, Mayer was propelled into the blues guitar limelight. It marked a turning point for the singer-guitarist, and put his then-rather-underrated guitar chops into the spotlight. And Urban is in possession of the amp that helped underscore this entire era.
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.