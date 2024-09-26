“It’s amazing and hands down the best one I’ve ever played”: Keith Urban on what it’s like to play through the Dumble that John Mayer used during his blues trio days – and how it became his main amp

By
published

Urban is in possession of the Overdrive Reverb that helped Mayer launch his blues trio project back in the early ’00s

Keith Urban and John Mayer
(Image credit: J. Kempin/FilmMagic / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

Keith Urban and John Mayer have shared a strong onstage guitar bond over the years, but it turns out their connection also stretches into the realm of guitar gear, too.

For example, we recently found out about Urban’s upcoming PRS signature guitar, which he was inspired to develop after witnessing Mayer play an entire Dead & Company show with his ‘Dead Spec’ PRS Silver Sky.

Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

