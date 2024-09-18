“Paul was like, 'Good God, what are you asking for?' I'm like, 'I'm just asking for a little struggle!'” Keith Urban is working with PRS on a new Tele-style guitar – and he wants to break the company's rules

The country rock great's go-to guitar since 1989 has been a Fender Telecaster called Clarence, but John Mayer has inspired him to join the PRS ranks – and he's working on a T-type like no other

In this image released on September 18, 2024, Keith Urban performs onstage during the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Keith Urban has revealed he’s currently working with PRS to produce a new Tele-type electric guitar, having recently followed his close friend John Mayer into the brand’s ranks.

Country rock great Urban is, understandably, closely associated with the Telecaster, and over the years has developed a close bond with ‘Clarence’ – a 40th Anniversary Fender Telecaster that has been his main guitar since 1989.

