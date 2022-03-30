You can now control your Kemper with your phone using the new Profiler Rig Manager iOS app

Kemper has launched the latest update for its Profiler software, OS 8.7, which allows players to control their rigs via the new iOS-based Profiler Rig Manager app.

The update means that owners of Kemper’s Profiler head and rack units can now fine-tune their tones using an iPhone or iPad’s touch screen interface.

It does this by connecting to the Profiler either directly (as the Profilers have built-in wi-fi chips), or via a traditional WPS wifi network and router setup.

Rig Manager also gives you the ability to store up to five rigs in each Performance slot. You can then edit any part of it on the run and even set up ‘morph’ scenarios, using a touch screen slider to control the blending movement.

You can also swap and tweak effects with one hand, though we don’t recommend you make that the centerpiece of your show.

To make the most of the new functionality, you’ll need to download Profiler OS 8.7 and get the Profiler Rig Manager app from the App Store, but it’s all free to download.

For more information, head to Kemper’s official site.