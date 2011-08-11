Kenny Wayne Shepherd Collaborates with Cee-Lo Green on 'Footloose' Soundtrack

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is staying busy these days. He just released a new studio album, How I Go, earlier this month, and now will also be featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming remake of the classic '80s movie, Footloose.

The soundtrack -- which also features Zac Brown, Blake Shelton, Big & Rich, The Smashing Pumpkins and rapper David Banner -- will see Kenny collaborating with singer Cee-Lo Green on the track "Walkin' Blues."

Kenny recently visited Guitar World HQ, and you can check out video of him warming up here.

We also received some exlusive behind-the-scenes footage of Shepherd working on the song "Never Lookin' Back" from How I Go, which you can see here.