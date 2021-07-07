Kiesel celebrates its 75th anniversary with new headless K-Series model

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Kiesel has announced the all-new headless HK electric guitar.

Available in both multi-scale and standard-scale configurations and six- and seven-string setups, the HK features a similar spec sheet to that of the company's 70th anniversary K-Series, including a swamp ash body with a bookmatched flame maple top; seven-piece walnut, purpleheart and maple neck; and ebony fingerboard.

The guitar also boasts a plethora of ergonomic features, including a deep-set body contour for seated playing comfort, continuous bevel around its entire perimeter, and a neck-through design for easy access to the upper frets.

Electronics include a pair of Kiesel-designed Lithium humbuckers, controlled via a volume knob with a pull-up killswitch and a five-way selector switch.

Other specs include a 20" fretboard radius, 25.5" scale length and an etched 75th anniversary logo on its backplate.

The Headless K-Series is customizable as per other Kiesel models, and starts at $3,599. For more information, head to Kiesel.