Kiesel offers a new headless guitar hope with the highly customizable Leia single-cut electric

Kiesel Guitars has introduced the Leia electric guitar, which combines several elements from other Kiesel models – the Vader’s neck-through construction, the SCB’s shape and the Zeus’s compact feel – in a new single-cut design.

The Leia is available in six- and seven-string configurations with a 25.5-inch scale, and also with a 24.75-inch length in a six-string setup.

According to Kiesel, everything from body wood to fingerboard material to pickups is customizable, and the guitar can be tailor-made with either a trem or fixed bridge.

For more information, head to Kiesel Guitars.