“I gave up hope on any future tours. I threw together a resume and sent it in, thinking it probably would get lost”: Kiki Wong reveals how she nailed her Smashing Pumpkins audition ahead of 10,000 other candidates

At the start of 2024, the Smashing Pumpkins announced they’d be holding a worldwide open audition to identify a new electric guitar player, who would be tasked with replacing the outgoing Jeff Schroeder.

After 10,000-plus applications (including one from GW’s very own Michael Astley-Brown) and a lengthy deliberation process, the alt-rock icons named Instagram shredder Kiki Wong as the successful candidate.

Speaking in an exclusive upcoming conversation with Guitar World – her first official interview since joining the Smashing Pumpkins – Wong recalls the audition process, and explains how she ended up joining the band.

“At first glance, I didn't think it was a real post. But when I clicked in and saw it was posted by the official Smashing Pumpkins account, I was surprised,” Wong remembers. ”I thought, 'Man, what an awesome thing they're doing to give everyone out there a chance to be a part of such an iconic band.'

“However, I thought my touring days were over since I have a little kiddo now. I sort of gave up hope on any future tours, though my dream was always to play to a sea of people in the audience.

“But my boyfriend gave me the push and said I had to apply. So, I threw together a resume and sent it in, thinking it probably would get lost.”

It didn’t get lost, though, and Wong was summoned for a Zoom call with the band, followed by an in-person follow-up in LA, for which she was tasked with tackling Pumpkins classics Today, Cherub Rock, Jellybelly and Bullet with Butterfly Wings.

Unsurprisingly, Wong was meticulous in her preparation. She continues, “I practiced those songs in and out like my life depended on it for three weeks. I watched every live video I could find on the internet of those songs from '96 to 2023, trying to analyze every move they made.

“It was crazy, but I wanted to make sure I did it right, not just by the way I thought it sounded.

“I walked in, and it was probably one of the biggest rehearsal studios I've been to. And literally, my heart was going 1,000,000 mph because almost the whole OG line-up was there. It was like looking through a glimpse of my teenage years but in real life.”

Then Wong got the call she’d been waiting for: “The day after I auditioned, I got the life-changing call. I honestly haven't felt joy like that since my baby was born.”

Wong and her new Smashing Pumpkins bandmates will perform together live for the first time on June 7 at Birmingham Utilita Arena as part of their co-headline tour with Weezer.

Wong had previously discussed her guitar-playing journey so far in a conversation with Guitar World last year. Stay tuned for the full interview later this month.

For the full list of Smashing Pumpkins tour dates, head to the band’s website.