“You can find all the guitars I was using with Megadeth. All the tours, and also the recording of The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead!” Kiko Loureiro is selling his Megadeth gear on Reverb

By Matt Owen
published

The former Megadeth guitarist has hit a hard reset on his gear collection, and parting ways with a host of Ibanez, Gibson and Godin gear he used over the past few years

Kiko Loureiro is the latest guitarist to announce he’s selling a load of staged-played and studio-used gear on his very own Reverb store.

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.