“You can find all the guitars I was using with Megadeth. All the tours, and also the recording of The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead!” Kiko Loureiro is selling his Megadeth gear on Reverb

Kiko Loureiro is the latest guitarist to announce he’s selling a load of staged-played and studio-used gear on his very own Reverb store.

The Official Kiko Loureiro Reverb Shop has already opened its virtual doors for customers, and will give metal guitar fans the chance to acquire some kit selected straight from the former Megadeth member’s arsenal.

There are, of course, a bunch of guitars up for sale, including a handful of Loureiro’s Ibanez signature guitars (a prototype KIKOSP3 model can be found in there) as well as a host of acoustic guitars that have all seen action with Megadeth.

That list comprises a Godin Multiac ACS SA Grand Concert used during the ‘23 world tour, and a Godin Arena Pro CW and an Ibanez GA6CE-AM that went on the road with Loureiro in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

(Image credit: Reverb)

As for electrics, there are also a “couple of well-used Kramer models”, such as an SM-1 and Custom. There are some more surprising models included in the list, too, such as a Gibson Les Paul Modern that Loureiro played for two songs every night during the 2022 Megadeth tour.

The Kiko Loureiro Reverb Shop also has rooms on its digital shelves for some backline kit, too. “Several” Neural DSP Quad Cortex units (presumably with the guitarist’s presets still loaded in there) will be up for grabs.

A DV Mark Multiamp and Neoclassic 1x12 cab lifted straight from the Megadeth jam room is also set to go up for sale.

If you’re a Loureiro fan but would rather buy his, erm, Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu gear, you’re in luck, because a bunch of miscellaneous personal items will also be sold alongside the guitar equipment. There are some sweatbands and a few shirts, if you feel so inclined.

(Image credit: Reverb)

Loureiro comments: “You can find all the gear, all the guitars, that I was using during the years with Megadeth. All the tours, and also the pre-production and recording of the album, The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead!

“Instead of bringing it home, I decided to get all the gear that I had in Nashville at the Megadeth headquarters to send to Reverb.”

It’s worth noting that Loureiro perhaps feels ready to part ways with all of his Megadeth gear after officially leaving the band late last year.

This represents something of a hard reset, and while there may be a few leftover pieces of Megadeth memorabilia left in his arsenal, it looks as though Loureiro is getting ready for a fresh start.

Head over to Kiko Loureiro's Reverb Shop to find out more.