Kill Devil Hill Release "Strange" Music Video

Kill Devil Hill — the new metal band from former Pantera and Down bassist Rex Brown, drummer Vinny Appice, Pissing Razors guitarist Jason "Dewey" Bragg and guitarist Mark Zavon — have just released a new music video for their song "Strange." Check it out below.

"Strange" is taken from the band's eponymous debut album, which is out tomorrow via SPV/Steamhammer.

The album was originally scheduled for a March release, but was pushed back so the band could hit the studio to record one last tune.

"It was decided that a song that was to be a bonus track might be released as a single," said the band in an official statement, "so in order to include that song on the CD we needed an additional track to include as a bonus in its place."