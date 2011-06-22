The Killers Working on New Album

According to lead singer Brandon Flowers, The Killers have begun work on their fourth studio album. The album will be the follow-up to 2008's Day & Age.

Speaking to BBC Radio last night, June 21, Flowers said that the band had gotten together and were now working hard on new material.

When asked if the band had completed any songs yet, Flowers replied: "We have about four or five. We've put them up on the board and they're sounding good. We think they're strong."

The band's last outting, Day & Age peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified gold by the RIAA for sales in excess of 500,000 copies.