The Kills Release New Video

The Kills – Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart – have just released the video for their new single “Satellite.” Directed by Sophie Muller, this dark, sinister montage sees the duo on the run through the shadowy, dusty streets of Canvey Island, perched on the mouth of the Thames Estuary. The pair eventually speed off into the sunset to the rumbling, rolling beat of the haunting tune.

“Satellite” is the first song the band has given to fans to hear and is the perfect introduction to the band’s new studio album, Blood Pressures, the highly anticipated follow-up to their critically acclaimed third album, Midnight Boom. Blood Pressures will be released on Domino on April 5th, 2011.

Watch the video below.

The album Blood Pressures finds The Kills with their swagger and sass intact, but with a new thoughtfulness and depth - even a tinge of wistfulness and vulnerability - to their always compelling songwriting. As one of the most vital, striking bands recording today, The Kills' vividly unique "rock" is at once effortless, edgy and timeless.

You can pre-order Blood Pressures and listen to “Satellite” here: http://www.thekills.tv/