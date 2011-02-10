The Kills Release New Video

The Kills – Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart – have just released the video for their new single “Satellite.” Directed by Sophie Muller, this dark, sinister montage sees the duo on the run through the shadowy, dusty streets of Canvey Island, perched on the mouth of the Thames Estuary. The pair eventually speed off into the sunset to the rumbling, rolling beat of the haunting tune.
“Satellite” is the first song the band has given to fans to hear and is the perfect introduction to the band’s new studio album, Blood Pressures, the highly anticipated follow-up to their critically acclaimed third album, Midnight Boom. Blood Pressures will be released on Domino on April 5th, 2011.
Watch the video below.
The album Blood Pressures finds The Kills with their swagger and sass intact, but with a new thoughtfulness and depth - even a tinge of wistfulness and vulnerability - to their always compelling songwriting. As one of the most vital, striking bands recording today, The Kills' vividly unique "rock" is at once effortless, edgy and timeless.
You can pre-order Blood Pressures and listen to “Satellite” here: http://www.thekills.tv/
- The Kills Spring 2011 North American Tour Dates:
- * w/ Cold Cave & The Entrance Band
- March16 - 20 Austin, TX @ SXSW
- March 29 Antwerp @ Trix
- March 30 Holland @ Melkweg
- March 31 London @ Heaven
- April 2 Milan @ Tunnel
- April 6 Paris @ Le Bataclan
- April 8 Berlin @ Huxley’s
- April 15 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues W/ Foals
- April 19 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*
- April 20 Austin, TX @ La Zona Rosa *
- April 22 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *
- April 23 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *
- April 24 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
- April 26 Boston, MA @ Royale Boston *
- April 27 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts *
- April 29 New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *
- April 30 Montreal, QUE @ Olympia *
- May 1 Toronto, ONT @ Sound Academy *
- May 3 Detroit, MI @The Majestic Theatre *
- May 4 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *
- May 5 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
- May 8 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *
- May 9 Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market*
- May 10 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *
- May 11 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
- May 14 Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater*