Killswitch Engage Announce Winter Headline Tour

Fresh off a summer trek as one of the main stage attractions of the second annual Rock Star Energy Mayhem Fest, Killswitch Engage will take the show on the road beginning in February for a headline trek across the U.S., which is their first for this album. The tour will begin on February 4 in their home state of Massachusetts and will cover significant ground across the country for seven weeks. To keep things interesting, KsE have elected to play smaller venues in a handful of cities in order to create a more intimate setting for their fans.

Joining Killswitch as main support will be Dayton, OH’s the Devil Wears Prada, who released their latest album, With Roots Above and Branches Below, via Ferret Music back in May 2009 and immediately followed with a hugely successful stint on last summer’s Warped Tour, resulting in a fanbase that has since grown exponentially. Also joining Killswitch on this run will be highly influential metal act Dark Tranquility, who hail from Gothenburg, Sweden. Dark Tranquility are set to release their anticipated new album We Are the Void through Century Media in March 2010.

KsE guitarist Adam D. weighed in on the tour saying, “We are stoked to come back to the U.S. and shred with the Devil Wears Prada and Dark Tranquility. It’s been a while since we’ve headlined the States and we’re excited to play some new tunes for y’all. This tour is going to be wicked sweet!”

The tour will canvas the country beginning in early February and will run through the end of March. The dates are as follows, with additional dates being confirmed and announced shortly. Please check killswitchengage.com for information on pre-sale tickets that will be available for these dates.