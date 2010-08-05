Kings Of Leon Announce New Record

Kings of Leon have announced that they'll release their fifth album, Come Around Sundown (RCA Records), on October 19, 2010. It was recorded in New York at Avatar Studios and produced by Angelo Petraglia and Jacquire King. Come Around Sundown is the follow-up to Only By The Night, which earned the Nashville rockers four Grammy Awards.

Once the band finished touring in support of Only By The Night at the end of October 2009, they went back in the studio to record in February 2010. This past June, they returned to their home state with a headlining slot at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and then began a North American shed tour in July that will end on September 23. In two weeks, the band will headline the Outside Lands Music & Arts festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.