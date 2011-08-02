Kings of Leon Deny Breakup Rumors, Urge Singer Caleb Followill to Enter Rehab

UPDATE: According to multiple sources, an insider close to the band has told Us Weekly that the band are currently urging Caleb Followill into rehab for drinking. "They are trying to get Caleb to go to rehab," the source says. "[That's why] they ended up canceling the whole tour. He drinks like a fish."

After the events of the past few days, many have speculated that Kings of Leon were in the midst of a break-up, especially after their cancellation of the remainder of their U.S. tour yesterday.

Now, Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill has taken to his Twitter account, saying "Bummer about the tour not happening. So sorry 4 all the fans. We just need some rest. Thanks 4 understanding. WE ARE NOT BREAKING UP!"

An official statement from the band's publicist regarding the cancelled U.S. shows reads: "We are so sorry to say Kings of Leon are canceling their entire U.S. tour due to Caleb Followill suffering from vocal issues and exhaustion. The band is devastated, but in order to give the fans the shows they deserve, they need to take a break."