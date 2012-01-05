King's X Announce Spring Tour Dates

King's X have just announced a run of U.S. tour dates for March/April, including the band's first West Coast run in three years.
The legendary prog rock band is touring behind their latest release, a live CD/DVD set titled Live Love in London, a 3-disc set recorded at the Electric Ballroom.
King's X last studio release was 2008's XV.
King's X 2012 Spring Tour Dates
- 3/28/12--Dirty Dog Bar--Austin, TX
- 3/29/12--Warehouse Live Studio--Houston, TX
- 3/30/12--Trees--Dallas, TX
- 4/1/12--House of Rock--Corpus Christi, TX
- 4/3/12--The Rock--Tucson, AZ
- 4/5/12--Key Club--West Hollywood, CA
- 4/6/12--Brick by Brick--San Diego, CA
- 4/7/12--The Coach House--San Juan, CA
- 4/10/12--Don Quixote's--Felton, CA
- 4/12/12--Cargo--Reno, NV
- 4/13/12--The Boardwalk--Orangevale, CA
- 4/14/12--Pound West Oakland--Oakland, CA
- 4/17/12--Hawthorne Theatre--Portland, OR
- 4/18/12--El Corazon--Seattle, WA
- 4/21/12--Herman's Hideaway--Denver, CO