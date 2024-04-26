“The original prototype took a good beating all over the US. If a guitar can pass the test of touring you've got a winner”: Solar Guitars honors heavy metal stalwart Kirk Windstein with a super-spiky signature that pays tribute to New Orleans

By Phil Weller
published

The Down and Crowbar riffsmith's newest no-nonsense Solar signature was designed with “simplicity is power” in mind

Kirk Windstein Solar
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Crowbar and Down guitarist Kirk Windstein has offered his take on Solar Guitar’s jagged Type X electric guitar with a customized Mardis Gras Purple signature spin-off. 

Officially named the X1.6KW, this particular model – built specifically for the American metal scene stalwart – adopts the mantra of “simplicity is power”, and features an alder body, and a three-piece, set-through, C-profile maple neck. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.