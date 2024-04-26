“The original prototype took a good beating all over the US. If a guitar can pass the test of touring you've got a winner”: Solar Guitars honors heavy metal stalwart Kirk Windstein with a super-spiky signature that pays tribute to New Orleans

Crowbar and Down guitarist Kirk Windstein has offered his take on Solar Guitar’s jagged Type X electric guitar with a customized Mardis Gras Purple signature spin-off.

Officially named the X1.6KW, this particular model – built specifically for the American metal scene stalwart – adopts the mantra of “simplicity is power”, and features an alder body, and a three-piece, set-through, C-profile maple neck.

With a 24.75” scale length, the Type X also sports an ebony fretboard with 22 stainless steel frets, block inlays, and – as a tribute to his home city of New Orleans – a fleur-de-lis inlay at the 12th fret.

The heavy metal guitarist has opted for a TonePros TOM bridge and a string-through-body design, which he feels gives him “more sustain”, with tuning stability bolstered with Solar locking tuners.

The pointy purple axe packs EMG 81 and 85 humbuckers, while controls for volume and tone, and a three-way pickup switch – located on the lower horn – keep things simple.

“The original [prototype] took a good beating all over the US,” says Windstein, “and if a guitar can pass the test of touring you've got a winner. I love this thing.”

Windstein’s sludgy riffs have been a mainstay in the American metal scene since 1989. He’s churned out 12 albums with Crowbar, alongside his work with Down and Kingdom of Sorrow. He released his debut solo album, Dream in Motion, in 2020 and continues to pound out hairy riffs with Crowbar today.

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Windstein is part of a broader Solar artist roster that includes Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto and Heavy As Texas guitarist Marzi Montazeri, having first partnered with the firm in 2022 for the exceptionally minimalist E1.6KW.

Having released a super-affordable range of $219 guitars late last year, Solar got experimental with a metal guitar that oxidizes as you play it earlier this month.

The X1.6KW costs $1,399 and ships with a custom wooden fitted hard case.

Head to Solar for more information.