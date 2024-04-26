“The original prototype took a good beating all over the US. If a guitar can pass the test of touring you've got a winner”: Solar Guitars honors heavy metal stalwart Kirk Windstein with a super-spiky signature that pays tribute to New Orleans
The Down and Crowbar riffsmith's newest no-nonsense Solar signature was designed with “simplicity is power” in mind
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)
Crowbar and Down guitarist Kirk Windstein has offered his take on Solar Guitar’s jagged Type X electric guitar with a customized Mardis Gras Purple signature spin-off.
Officially named the X1.6KW, this particular model – built specifically for the American metal scene stalwart – adopts the mantra of “simplicity is power”, and features an alder body, and a three-piece, set-through, C-profile maple neck.
With a 24.75” scale length, the Type X also sports an ebony fretboard with 22 stainless steel frets, block inlays, and – as a tribute to his home city of New Orleans – a fleur-de-lis inlay at the 12th fret.
The heavy metal guitarist has opted for a TonePros TOM bridge and a string-through-body design, which he feels gives him “more sustain”, with tuning stability bolstered with Solar locking tuners.
The pointy purple axe packs EMG 81 and 85 humbuckers, while controls for volume and tone, and a three-way pickup switch – located on the lower horn – keep things simple.
“The original [prototype] took a good beating all over the US,” says Windstein, “and if a guitar can pass the test of touring you've got a winner. I love this thing.”
Windstein’s sludgy riffs have been a mainstay in the American metal scene since 1989. He’s churned out 12 albums with Crowbar, alongside his work with Down and Kingdom of Sorrow. He released his debut solo album, Dream in Motion, in 2020 and continues to pound out hairy riffs with Crowbar today.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.