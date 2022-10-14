Solar Guitars partners with Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto for a metal-ready signature model, the GC1.6NC

After launching a new signature model for Crowbar/Down guitarist Kirk Windstein just last week, Solar Guitars has further expanded its Artist Series with a new model for Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto, the GC1.6NC.

Boasting a single cutaway LP-style shape, the guitar features a mahogany body with a flame maple veneer, a mahogany neck with a 24-fret ebony fingerboard – with a set-thru neck/body joint design – and a six-in-line pointy headstock with Solar 18:1 locking tuners.

Electronics come by way of a pair of “powerful and defined” high-output Seymour Duncan SH6 Distortion humbuckers, controlled via two volume pots, a coil-splittable tone knob and a three-way selector switch.

Other features include a TonePros locking TOM bridge, stainless steel frets, Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side dot fret markers, a graphite nut, 24.75” scale length and Tobacco Burst Gloss finish.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars ) (Image credit: Solar Guitars )

Designed together with Nocturno Culto, this premium feature-loaded single cutaway guitar belongs to the Solar Type G1 range, offering "outstanding elegance and performance,” Solar Guitars says.

The GC1.6NC is available now, priced at $1,349. For more info, head to Solar Guitars (opens in new tab).

Solar’s new product announcements just keep coming; this year so far, the company has announced strikingly finished bass guitars, high-spec Canabilismo models and its first-ever Sustainiac-equipped six- and seven-string guitars, to name a few.