Solar Guitars partners with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down for an exceptionally minimalist signature model, the E1.6KW

A no-frills single-pickup configuration featuring a lone EMG 81 in the bridge position heads up the guitar's spec sheet

Solar Guitars has partnered with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down for an ultra-minimalist E-type signature guitar, the E1.6KW.

Chief among the guitar’s appointments is a single-pickup configuration, with a lone EMG 81 active humbucker in the bridge position controlled via a singular volume knob on its lower bout.

Elsewhere, the E1.6KW sports a Matte White alder body, C-shape maple neck, 22-fret ebony fingerboard with super-jumbo stainless steel frets, custom block inlays and Windstein’s logo on the 12th fret.

Other specs include a TonePros locking TOM string-thru bridge, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, a graphite nut, set-thru body-neck design, side dot markers and a 24.75” scale length.

“Designed together with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar/Down, this revolutionary, feature-loaded and top of the line Solar Type E1 range guitar was created with a radical passion for design and an expert attention to detail,” Solar explains.

The Kirk Windstein E1.6KW is available now for $1,149, and ships with a gigbag. For more information, head to Solar Guitars (opens in new tab).

All in all, Solar Guitars has had a hell of a year to date. Thus far, the Ola Englund-led company has announced everything from strikingly finished bass guitars, high-spec Canabilismo models and its first-ever Sustainiac-equipped six- and seven-string guitars, to name a few.

