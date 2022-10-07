Solar Guitars partners with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down for an exceptionally minimalist signature model, the E1.6KW

Solar Guitars has partnered with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down for an ultra-minimalist E-type signature guitar, the E1.6KW.

Chief among the guitar’s appointments is a single-pickup configuration, with a lone EMG 81 active humbucker in the bridge position controlled via a singular volume knob on its lower bout.

Elsewhere, the E1.6KW sports a Matte White alder body, C-shape maple neck, 22-fret ebony fingerboard with super-jumbo stainless steel frets, custom block inlays and Windstein’s logo on the 12th fret.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars ) (Image credit: Solar Guitars )

Other specs include a TonePros locking TOM string-thru bridge, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, a graphite nut, set-thru body-neck design, side dot markers and a 24.75” scale length.

A post shared by Solar Guitars Official (@solarguitars) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

“Designed together with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar/Down, this revolutionary, feature-loaded and top of the line Solar Type E1 range guitar was created with a radical passion for design and an expert attention to detail,” Solar explains.

The Kirk Windstein E1.6KW is available now for $1,149, and ships with a gigbag. For more information, head to Solar Guitars (opens in new tab).

All in all, Solar Guitars has had a hell of a year to date. Thus far, the Ola Englund-led company has announced everything from strikingly finished bass guitars, high-spec Canabilismo models and its first-ever Sustainiac-equipped six- and seven-string guitars, to name a few.