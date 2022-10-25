Solar Guitars unveils striking new 7-string signature model for Heavy As Texas guitarist Marzi Montazeri

Solar Guitars has been expanding its Artist Series as of late, with new models for Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down, Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto, and now Marzi Montazeri, former guitarist with Phil Anselmo and current axeman of Houston metallers Heavy As Texas.

Joining Montazeri’s existing six-string E1.6 Priestess, the all-new E1.7 Priestess+ is a seven-string Explorer-style electric guitar with an Orange Neon Matte-finished alder body, three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile and ebony fingerboard, 25.5” scale length and 24 stainless steel frets.

Electronics include a pair of Duncan Solar Alnico VIII humbuckers, which are, as Montazeri explains, “hotter” than the pickups on the E1.6 Priestess six-string. “These guys really scream,” he says.

The pickups are controlled by a master volume pot, as well as neck volume and neck tone dials, the latter of which has push-pull functionality for coil splitting.

Other features include a TonePros locking TOM bridge with string-thru, Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side fret markers, split block inlays with Marzi Montzeri-inspired logo at the 12th fret, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, a graphite nut and dual-action truss rod.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Solar Guitars ) (Image credit: Solar Guitars ) (Image credit: Solar Guitars )

The E1.7 Priestess+ is available now for preorder – shipping in mid November – for $1,049. For more information, head to Solar Guitars (opens in new tab).

Solar Guitars’ catalog continues to grow at an astonishing pace. This year alone, the company has announced strikingly-finished bass guitars, high-spec and savage-looking Canabilismo models and its first-ever Sustainiac-equipped six- and seven-string guitars, to name but a few.