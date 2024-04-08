“The metal elements in the finish will give a vintage-looking patina specific to each guitar”: Solar has launched a metal guitar that literally oxidizes depending on how you play it

By Phil Weller
published

Thanks to a unique blend of metals, paints and polymers, the Chrome Canibalismo will respond and age to your playing

Solar Guitars Canibalismo
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Age-worn guitars can be highly sought-after, and now Solar Guitars has offered its own spin on the aesthetic with a metal-topped guitar that will literally oxidize in response to your playing.  

The Chrome Canibalismo is the latest addition to its growing Chop Shop collection, and brings together a unique blend of metals, paints and polymers for an evil-cyborg finish that looks like it devours hard drives for breakfast.    

Solar Guitars Canibalismo
(Image credit: Solar Guitars )

