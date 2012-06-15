Kiss and 'Family Guy' Announce Licensing Deal

Platinum-selling rockers and ever-shrewd businessmen Kiss have just announced a licensing agreement with Family Guy, the immensely popular animated comedy from Fox.

The deal apparently includes a line of co-branded merchandise that should hit stores sometime this fall, presumably right in time for the release of the band's 20th album, Monster.

So why the deal? Frontman Paul Stanley says the band "are focusing more and more on the upper-tier, blue-chip opportunities for prestige partnerships. Family Guy’s track record and consistent success with its demographic makes this matchup ideal."

Fox Consumer Products President Jeffrey Godsick adds, "KISS and Family Guy coming together for a line of products is a great mash-up of two iconic brands that speaks directly to fans who will be able to enjoy something a little different and special with what we have in store."

Does this mean we'll finally get a full version of Kiss Saves Santa? Only time will tell.