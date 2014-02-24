Kiss Decide Not to Perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony in April

Kiss won't rock and roll all night — at least not the night of April 10, when they'll be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The group, which turns 40 in 2014, can't decide on which version of the band should perform at the ceremony.

Should original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss join Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley at the show? Or should the current lineup of the band — Stanley, Simmons, Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer perform?

At least for now, it doesn't matter all that much — since they've decided to not to perform at all.

Here's the entire statement from the band:

"Out of respect, Ace and Peter's recent statements demand a quick response to you, our fans.

"Our intention was to celebrate the entire history of KISS and give credit to all members including long time present members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, and additionally Bruce Kulick and Eric Carr all who have made this band what it is, regardless of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's point of view.

"Although KISS has moved forward far longer without them, Ace and Peter are at the very foundation of what we have built and this would all be impossible had they not been a part of it in the beginning.

"It is over 13 years since the original lineup has played together in make-up and we believe the memory of those times would not be enhanced. Contrary to claims made through the media we have never refused to play with Ace and Peter.

"We have spent 40 years dedicated to building KISS without quitting or wavering as the band has moved forward with huge tours and platinum albums through different important lineups for forty years, to this day.

"KISS has always been a band unlike any other. That is why we started KISS. That is why we continue KISS. Being unlike other bands also means making choices and decisions unlike other bands.

"This is understandably an emotional situation where there is no way to please everyone. To bring this to a quick end, we have decided not to play in any lineup and we will focus our attention on celebrating our induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

"We are excited and are looking forward to seeing you all on the KISS 40th Anniversary worldwide tour."