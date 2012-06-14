Kiss to Release New Single Next Month, 'Monster' Due This Fall

With a new album on its way this fall, the hottest band in the world are getting things started in just a couple of weeks as they've announced plans to release a new single on July 2.

Kiss will debut the lead single from Monster, their upcoming twentieth studio album, next month ahead of a newly announced show at London, England's Forum on July 4.

Proceeds from both the show and then new single will go towards Help For Heroes, an organization that provides aid to veterans.

"The greatest national treasure of any free country is the army that defends it at all cost," said Paul Stanlet. "Bringing attention to the obligation we all share to those returning heroes has been our mission in the U.S. and now the U.K. We pay tribute to those brave men and women and urge everyone to show their thanks with donations."

Kiss will kick off a massive co-headlining tour with Motley Crue on July 20. You can find dates for "The Tour" below.

Kiss and Motley Crue 2012 Tour Dates