Judas Priest have just announced that founding guitarist K.K Downing has formally retired from the band and will not be joining them on their forthcoming Epitaph tour.

It’s reported that despite Downing’s departure, the band—Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis—unanimously agreed that it should go ahead with the tour.

31-year-old British guitar player Richie Faulkner will be taking Downing’s place on the upcoming live dates.