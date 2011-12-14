Korn Crack the U.S. Top 10 with 'The Path of Totality'

Korn got their Christmas present a bit early: Their new album, The Path of Totality, has debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard charts after moving 55,000 copies in its first week of sale.

Korn are no strangers to chart success, with their last album, Korn III - Remember Who You Are, hitting No. 2 on the charts after selling more than 63,000 units in its first week.

We recently caught up with Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer to talk about The Path of Totality, and you can check out the full chat here.