Korn To Play Inside Crop Circle

Bakersfield, CA's long-running band Korn will perform for an hour and twenty minutes inside the mysterious crop circle that was recently revealed in the final installment of a viral web campaign. The band worked closely with longtime UK-based circle makers, circlemakers.org, on the shadowy design which features a series of intricate circles, one of which includes the iconic Korn logo, and stretches over 920 feet long and 350 feet wide. The concert event, which is a first for a rock band, takes inspiration from the eerie atmosphere of Pink Floyd's legendary Live at Pompei. The concert will make its North American broadcast premiere on HDNet on Sunday, July 11 at 8 PM ET and will have a worldwide online premiere on Monday, July 12 via MySpace in countries all over the world.

"The setting and the mood took us into a totally new direction musically. We took the opportunity to stretch out and experiment with the performance. I don't think we'll ever be the same," comments frontman Jonathan Davis.

"I felt like we were on some new frontier musically for Korn", adds guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer. "This is definitely going to add a new dimension to our live shows."

Over the last month, web watchers were exposed to mysterious, unexplainable footage shot from a wheat field near Korn's native Bakersfield, California. The viral series lead many to wonder what was going on and now the time has come to find out what is really going on with these ominous signs. The band will perform several songs from Korn III - Remember Who You Are, their forthcoming album which is due out July 13. Korn will also dip into their catalog and play numerous classics and fan favorites.

"We spent a lot of time fooling around in the wheat fields and corn fields surrounding Bako when we were kids, and it gets pretty spooky out there at night. That's where we got the inspiration for the whole thing, so we decided to have some fun with the viral videos," Davis further comments.

Korn will head back on the road this weekend, July 10, as one of the co-headliners for the third annual Rock Star Energy Drink Mayhem Festival.