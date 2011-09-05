Korn Release Official Lyric Video for New Song, "Get Up!"

Korn have released the official lyric video for their new single, "Get Up!," which you can check out below.

"Get Up!" was a collaboration with Los Angeles-based DJ Skrillex, and is included on Korn's upcoming "dubstep" album, which is reportedly titled The Path to Totality.

The Path to Totality sees the band exploring the sonic lows of dubstep, a genre of electronic music that has gained considerable popularity in recent years given its humble beginnings as a small scene in South London in the earlier part of the last decade.

Collaborations with Skrillex, Excision, Kill the Noise, 12th Planet and others are scheduled for the album, which according to reports, is due out on November 15.