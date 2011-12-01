Korn Streaming New Album, 'The Path of Totality'

Korn's new album, The Path of Totality, is now streaming online. You can check out the official premiere of the album right here via Roadrunner Records.

The Path of Totality is out next Tuesday, December 6, via Roadrunner Records. The band's tenth studio album sees them collaborating with several of today's top electronic music producers -- including Skrillex, Feed Me, Kill the Noise, Noisia, Datsik, and Excision -- to incorporate elements of dubstep into their already bass-heavy music.

Speaking to Billboard recently, frontman Jonathan Davis said that Korn "were dubstep before there was dubstep."

He continued: "Tempos at 140 with half-time drums, huge bassed-out riffs. We used to bring out 120 subwoofers and line them across the whole front of the stage, 60 subs per side. We were all about the bass."