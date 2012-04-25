Kreator Debut Lyric Video for "Phantom Antichrist"

German thrash metal legends Kreator have just unveiled a new lyric video for the title track off their upcoming new album, Phantom Antichrist. Check it out below.

The official music video for the track is expected to premiere online on May 3, while the album is slated for June 5 release date through Nuclear Blast.

"I think it's OK to say that this will be our most epic album so far," said mainman Mille Petrozza in a recent interview. "There's some classical, a lot of traditional metal, and, of course, a huge dose of thrash metal influences in the new stuff."