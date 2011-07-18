Kurt Cobain's Hometown May Name Bridge, Park After Him

Aberdeen, Washington, the childhood home of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, is discussing the possibility of naming a bridge and small public park after the late singer and guitarist.

According to the Washington Post, the Aberdeen City Council is offering residents of the town the chance to comment on the proposal at its next meeting on July 27 before a decision is made. If the plans go forward, the Young Street Bridge over the Wishkah River will bear Cobain's name, while a small park nearby will be renamed Cobain Landing.

Some residents of the town have already come out in opposition to the measure because of Cobain's association with drugs and suicide. Cobain committed suicide on April 6, 1994.

The bridge that would be named in his honor is allegedly the one under which Cobain lived for a while in his younger days, an experience he wrote about in the song "Something In The Way."