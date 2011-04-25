Kyuss to Play First U.S Shows in More Than 15 Years This Fall

This fall, Kyuss -- featuring original members John Garcia, Nick Oliveri and Brant Bjork, plus new guitarist Bruno Fevery -- will unleash their desert-rock fury on the United States for the first time in more than 15 years. The return of the California rockers follows the band's sold-out spring European tour.

The band will play Kyuss Lives! shows on both coasts: Sept. 23 at Terminal 5 in New York and Oct. 8 at The Fox Theater in Pomona, California. The Sword will open both shows. Additional Kyuss Lives! tour dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Click here to see the official Kyuss Lives! European tour trailer.