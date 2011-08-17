L.A. Guns to Release Acoustic Album

L.A. Guns are set to release a new acoustic album, titled Acoustic Gypsy, on September 27 through Favored Nations.

Acoustic Gypsy, the band's first acoustic album in their almost-30 year career, was recorded at The Hotel Café in Hollywood, California. The album was produced by Grammy winning producer Neil Citron.

On L.A. Guns' first acoustic album, guitarist Tracii Guns said that he was: "Terrified, as I hadn’t played live acoustically for more than an hour since my Bancroft Junior High School guitar ensemble when I was 13 years old. I gathered up the guys I trust the most musically to help make this as great as possible. After listening back to this performance, I am not so scared to perform acoustically anymore."

The band will reportedly embark on a national tour in support of Electric Gypsy this fall.