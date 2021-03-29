Lace Music launches passive loaded pickguard, the Pickguard Plus

Lace Music has launched the latest addition to its lineup of loaded pickguards – the versatile, single-coil-equipped Pickguard Plus.

Available in Gold and Ultimate Triple iterations, the Pickguard Plus adopts an ultra-thin 0.25mm circuit board that utilizes a newly designed passive circuit, opening up options previously only available to active systems.

Dispensing of the need for a battery, the circuitry gives the guitarist the option of using either a .022 capacitor, .047 capacitor, or combining both for a .069 capacitor. The circuit also allows for a whole host of pickup configurations, including all three engaged, bridge and neck only, and many more.

Elsewhere, two tweaked tone knobs serve to manipulate your chosen pickup configuration, which can be adjusted via micro switches found on the circuit board itself. While one control blends in pickups to any unique configuration you may have opted for, the other acts as a tone control change rather than a roll-off switch.

Image 1 of 5 Lace Music Pickguard Plus (Image credit: Lace Pickups) Image 2 of 5 Lace Music Pickguard Plus Gold (Image credit: Lace Pickups) Image 3 of 5 Lace Music Pickguard Plus Gold (Image credit: Lace Pickups) Image 4 of 5 Lace Music Pickguard Plus Ultimate Triple (Image credit: Lace Pickups) Image 5 of 5 Lace Music Pickguard Plus Ultimate Triple (Image credit: Lace Pickups)

While the Gold unit opts for three ‘50s-style single-coil Lace Gold pickups that provide a “classic bell tone”, the Ultimate Triple utilizes Red, Blue and Silver Lace Sensors. The plethora of pickup sounds include the ‘70s-style Silver single-coil, the warmer ‘50s-inspired Blue, and the hot, punchy Red Sensor.

Each pickup circuit, which is available with either a black or white three-ply pickguard, has also been designed to eliminate any noise that may be generated by the single coils.

The Pickguard Plus circuitry is also available for two humbuckers and HSS configurations, with a quick solder connector promising easy integration into your electric guitar.

The Lace Music Pickguard Plus is available now for $349. The Plus circuit board can be purchased separately for $69.

For more information, head over to Lace Music.