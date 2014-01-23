Lacuna Coil Unveil 'Broken Crown Halo' Album Cover and Track Listing

Lacuna Coil have unveiled the album cover and track listing to Broken Crown Halo, their new studio album due April 1, 2014, in North America (March 31 in Europe, Australia, New Zealand) on Century Media Records.
The album is the band's seventh studio effort, and the highly anticipated follow-up to Dark Adrenaline, which was released in January 2012 and saw the band tour with acts including Megadeth, Motorhead, Volbeat, Sevendust and Paradise Lost after debuting at No. 15 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart.
Broken Crown Halo Track Listing:
Nothing Stands In Our Way
Zombies
Hostage To The Light
Victims
Die & Rise
I Forgive (But I Won't Forget Your Name)
Cybersleep
Infection
I Burn In You
In The End I Feel Alive
On Cold Day
The band had this to say about the album artwork: "We are fighting for a kingdom and a crown that is not what it seems to be, one that in reality represents the moment of confusion we're living in, and the very fragile situation we're facing every day."
Lacuna Coil return to the road to introduce North America to Broken Crown Halo as part of the Revolver Hottest Chicks in Hard Rock Tour, which launches February 20 and features Lacuna Coil sharing a stage withSick Puppies, Century Media Records labelmates Eyes Set to Kill, and Cilver. The tour launches in Wilmington, NC, and runs through March 20 in Anaheim, CA. See complete itinerary below, and visit hottestchickstour.com for additional details and VIP packages.
REVOLVER HOTTEST CHICKS IN ROCK TOUR
LACUNA COIL with SICK PUPPIES, EYES SET TO KILL & CILVER
- FEBRUARY:
- 20: Wilmington, NC Ziggy's By The Sea
- 21: Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
- 22: Lexington, KY - Buster's
- 23: Springfield, VA - Empire
- 24: New York, NY - Irving Plaza
- 26: Worcester, MA - Palladium
- 27: Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
- 28: Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa
MARCH
01: Joliet, IL - Mojoe's
02: South Bend, IN - Club Fever
05: Broussard, LA - The Station Live 06: Houston, TX - Scout Bar
07: Austin, TX - Infest
08: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey 10: Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
12: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
14: Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
15: Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
19: Los Angeles, CA - House Of Blues
20: Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues