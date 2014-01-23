Lacuna Coil Unveil 'Broken Crown Halo' Album Cover and Track Listing

Lacuna Coil have unveiled the album cover and track listing to Broken Crown Halo, their new studio album due April 1, 2014, in North America (March 31 in Europe, Australia, New Zealand) on Century Media Records.

The album is the band's seventh studio effort, and the highly anticipated follow-up to Dark Adrenaline, which was released in January 2012 and saw the band tour with acts including Megadeth, Motorhead, Volbeat, Sevendust and Paradise Lost after debuting at No. 15 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart.

Broken Crown Halo Track Listing:

Nothing Stands In Our Way

Zombies

Hostage To The Light

Victims

Die & Rise

I Forgive (But I Won't Forget Your Name)

Cybersleep

Infection

I Burn In You

In The End I Feel Alive

On Cold Day

The band had this to say about the album artwork: "We are fighting for a kingdom and a crown that is not what it seems to be, one that in reality represents the moment of confusion we're living in, and the very fragile situation we're facing every day."

Lacuna Coil return to the road to introduce North America to Broken Crown Halo as part of the Revolver Hottest Chicks in Hard Rock Tour, which launches February 20 and features Lacuna Coil sharing a stage withSick Puppies, Century Media Records labelmates Eyes Set to Kill, and Cilver. The tour launches in Wilmington, NC, and runs through March 20 in Anaheim, CA. See complete itinerary below, and visit hottestchickstour.com for additional details and VIP packages.

REVOLVER HOTTEST CHICKS IN ROCK TOUR

LACUNA COIL with SICK PUPPIES, EYES SET TO KILL & CILVER

FEBRUARY:

20: Wilmington, NC Ziggy's By The Sea

21: Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

22: Lexington, KY - Buster's

23: Springfield, VA - Empire

24: New York, NY - Irving Plaza

26: Worcester, MA - Palladium

27: Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

28: Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

MARCH

01: Joliet, IL - Mojoe's

02: South Bend, IN - Club Fever

05: Broussard, LA - The Station Live 06: Houston, TX - Scout Bar

07: Austin, TX - Infest

08: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey 10: Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

12: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

14: Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

15: Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

19: Los Angeles, CA - House Of Blues

20: Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues