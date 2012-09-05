Lamb of God Announce Headlining Fall Tour

Lamb of God were set to kick off a headlining tour back in early August, a tour that would have seen them on the road with Gojira and Dethklok. But after singer Randy Blythe spent more than a month in prison in the Czech Republic, the band understandably had to cancel the planned dates.

With Blythe back in the United States, the band are ready to make up for lost time with a headlining tour that's slated to feature support from In Flames, with Hatebreed and Hellyeah splitting the second support slot and Sylosis opening.

Unfortunately for Canadian fans, Blythe's ongoing legal woes prevent the band from heading to Canada this time around, but the band promise to make it up to their fans up north as soon as possible.

Lamb of God Tour Dates