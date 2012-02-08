Lamb of God Create New “Vox of God” iPhone App

Lamb of God -- who happen to be on the cover of the March 2012 issue of GW -- have issued a new iPhone app called "Vox of God."

It's a voice-modulating iOS app developed for Lamb of God in support of their new album, Resolution, and 2012 tour.

"Vox of God" creates a vocal simulation of lead singer Randy Blythe’s vocal style by applying audio-processing techniques and audio modulation to a voice that is recorded with the app. The results generate a simulation of Blythe’s signature scream/growl when the user records their voice with the app.

If features a growl-level indicator and several sharing options. Users can record with or without an instrumental version of "Ghost Walking."

The “Vox of God” app is now available in the iTunes App Store.

