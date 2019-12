A day after premiering the track online, Lamb of God have just posted a lyric video for their new song, "Ghost Walking." You can watch the video below.

"Ghost Walking" is set to appear on LoG's forthcoming studio album, Resolution, which is out on January 24 of next year. The follow-up to 2009's Wrathis available for pre-order here or on iTunes.

Lamb of God have already announced the first dates of their Resolution World tour, which you can check out right here.