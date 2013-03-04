Lamb of God Frontman Randy Blythe's Manslaughter Trial Resumes in Prague

The manslaughter trial of Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe resumed today in Prague, Czech Republic. Blythe, 41, is accused of pushing a teenage fan offstage in 2010 during a concert, which led to the teen's death.

A three-judge panel said it could deliver a verdict by tomorrow.

WTVR.com, the website of Blythe's local Richmond, Virginia, CBS affiliate, has reported the following updates:

• Randy Blythe trial has resumed after court was adjourned last month due to missing witnesses (two expert witnesses – criminal psychologist/psychiatrist and a girl who attended the concert).

• The presiding judge, Tomas Kubovec, said the opinions found in their reports were basically the same. However, during testimony, they disagreed on how aggressive/anti-social Blythe is.

• The criminal psychologist, Tereza Soukupova (appointed by the court) said that Blythe, during tests, demonstrated he had problems controlling his emotions. She said these features “were not deep” and that he was not mentally ill, but that he doesn’t take enough responsibility for his own actions, sometimes “crossing social norms.” She pointed to when Blythe was fined for speeding and urinating in public when he was younger.

As a side note, Blythe expressed his feelings about the situation last night via his Instagram account (DRANDALLBLYTHE):

"Earlier today I walked across the Legion Bridge to see the Memorial to the Victims of Communism. It is a series of male statues going up a forested hill, each statue appearing to dissolve a bit more until only a single foot is left. It's an amazing memorial. I climbed up the stairs and looked back towards the Vltava river and Staré Mesto ('Old Town' in Czech). This shot pretty much shows how I've been feeling for a whole now- torn in half, stuck in between two worlds, neither here nor there, waiting and watching for an answer to come, so that I can move forward again as a whole man.

"What direction I will move in, I do not know yet. Regardless, I am ready for the waiting to be over. I will move forward no matter what, and I will not be split in two anymore, no matter where I wind up. This is frustrating for me, but I am slowly learning to be a patient man. Life just happens. Deal with it."