Lamb of God are giving fans another taste of their upcoming new album, Resolution, by streaming another new song, "Desolation." The track is streaming in the YouTube clip below.

The follow-up to 2009's Wrath, Resolution will be released on January 24.

The band will also be hitting the road in 2012, and you can view the first dates for their Resolution World Tour right here.

"Ghost Walking," the first track to debut online from Resolution, is still streaming here.