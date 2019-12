Brooklyn's Landmine Marathon have just released a new music video for "Beaten and Left Behind." You can check out the Raul Varela-directed clip below, courtesy of Metal Hammer TV.

"Beaten and Left Behind" is taken from the band's 2011 album, Gallows.

Last year, we talked to Landmine Marathon guitarist Ryan Butler about the band's new album, and you can read the full interview at this location.