Larkin Poe channel Screamin’ Jay Hawkins on hard-riffing new single, Bad Spell

Larkin Poe – the dynamic, Nashville-based blues-rock duo comprised of sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – have announced a new album, Blood Harmony.

In tandem with the news, the Lovells also premiered the album's first single, the ferocious Bad Spell, which you can hear below.

Wielding one of her favored HSS Stratocasters, Rebecca delivers some monumental riffage on the tune, with her sister adding some singeing lap steel statements to the picture here and there.

“Ever since I heard I Put a Spell on You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins for the first time I’ve wanted to write a female response to it,” Rebecca Lovell said of the song in a press release. “I’d had the title Bad Spell in my journal for years, and it was so fun to create a song where the riffs and guitar tones have that singular purpose of nastiness and swagger.”

Set for a November 11 release via the duo's own Tricki-Woo Records, Blood Harmony is the duo's sixth studio effort. The LP was co-produced by the band with up-and-coming electric guitar player Tyler Bryant (who also happens to be Rebecca's husband), and also features the band's live rhythm section – drummer Kevin McGowan and bass guitar player Tarka Layman.

“When steering by your own stars, you never quite know where you’re going to wind up,” Larkin Poe said in a joint statement about the LP. “Our true north is unique to us, and in following our true north without compromise, we have been out freewheeling this world on the ride of our lives. And it still feels like just the beginning.

"Blood Harmony is a creative step we are proud to have taken together as sisters. We grew these songs in a sweet part of our hearts and we hope they bring beauty.”

You can check out Blood Harmony's cover art and track list below.

To preorder the album, visit Larkin Poe's website.

(Image credit: Tricki-Woo Records)

Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony:

1. Deep Stays Down

2. Bad Spell

3. Georgia Off My Mind

4. Strike Gold

5. Southern Comfort

6. Bolt Cutters & The Family Name

7. Blood Harmony

8. Kick The Blues

9. Might As Well Be Me

10. Summertime Sunset

11. Lips As Cold As Diamond