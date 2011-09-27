Lars Ulrich Remembers Late Metallica Bassist Cliff Burton

As we mentioned earlier, today marks the 25th anniversary of the passing of legendary Metallica bassist Cliff Burton.

Revolver have just posted outtakes from their interview with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich which was featured in their "Fallen Heroes" issue. You can check out an excerpt below, and read the full thing here.

What are your fondest memories of [Cliff]?

LARS ULRICH: "My fondest memories of Cliff are his total disregard for convention and his total disregard for playing things out the way you expected them. He was up to challenge the normalcy, to challenge the status quo, to just fuck with things musically, attitude-wise—the way he dressed, the way he carried himself, his sense of humor, his relationship with the music that inspired him, the music that he played. It was always very unconventional, and it was very unusual. You could certainly argue that me and James [Hetfield] at that time were more kind of the squarer guys, ’cause we were more like, “Motörhead, Iron Maiden!” Heavy metal T-shirts, and long hair and bang our heads into the wall. Cliff was just so fast in his palette of things that he was into and things that were inspiring him and the things that he was doing. So it was definitely his music, and his attitude, and his approach towards life that really inspired me and James to broaden our horizons, broaden Metallica’s horizons musically. So when I think of Cliff, that’s what I think…that’s just kind of variety and unpredictability, you know."