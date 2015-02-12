Led Zeppelin Premiere "Brandy & Coke," an Early Mix of "Trampled Under Foot"

Below, check out Led Zeppelin's premiere of "Brandy & Coke," an early version of "Trampled Under Foot," a classic Physical Graffiti track.

It's from the new remastered and expanded version of the album, which will be released February 24.

This rough mix bears a number of distinct differences from the version we're become accustomed to over the past four decades, with Robert Plant moving into the foreground, Jimmy Page receding and John Bonham‘s backbeat taking a more prominent role.

