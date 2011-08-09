Lee DeWyze Releases New Single, "Princess Reprise"

WuLi Records recently released a digital single by Lee DeWyze, "Princess Reprise," in addition to the recently released single, "Fallen."

This new track, just like "Fallen," features WuLi Records founders Louis Svitek and Ryan McGuire on guitars and drums. "Princess Reprise" is available for download now on the RockBand Network at this link. "Princess Reprise" is also available now at iTunes and Amazon for purchase, and a free remix can be downloaded here.

DeWyze has previously released records available for purchase now through WuLi Records. The notable records, Slumberland and So I’m Told, feature producers Ryan McGuire and famed guitarist Louis Svitek. The collaboration is an evocative, haunting mix of multi-instrumental, multi-faceted songs whose artistry draws comparison to Jack Johnson and Chris Martin.

In regards to continuing with the rights to Lee’s back-catalog, WuLi Records label head Ryan McGuire explains, “WuLi Records believes we did the right thing by releasing Lee from our contract to participate in American Idol, no questions asked. We have fully embraced Lee’s success and he has and will continue to receive royalties for every WuLi Records music sale. We even actively promoted Lee’s RCA single ‘Sweet Serendipity’ to rally votes for the VH1 Top 20 video countdown. Our mutually agreed termination included the release of So I’m Told, Slumberland and enough material for a third release."

For more information, visit leedewyze.com.