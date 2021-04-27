LegendaryTones announces HOT MOD V2 EVO tube gain module for Marshall amps

LegendaryTones has announced a brand-new high-gain tube module for Marshall amps, the HOT MOD V2 EVO.

Handwired in the US and equipped with a pair of 12AX7 tubes, the module replaces the V2 tube in an amp and instead adds two high-gain options and a bass boost/cut control. It promises to be quick to install and requires no special tools or re-biasing of the amp.

(Image credit: LegendaryTones)

The module's two-position Gain switch offers two high-gain settings. In the down position, there's “more sustain and crunch”, and the up position offers “added compression with more fullness”.

As LegendaryTones explains: “The HOT MOD V2 EVO adds the gain directly to the amp, which helps it deliver greater note articulation and lower noise than pedals could, while also further increasing sustain.”

The HOT MOD V2 EVO is available now for $199.

For more information – and to check out a full list of compatible amps – head to LegendaryTones.