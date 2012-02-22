Lemmy Kilmister Gives Update on Solo Album; Album to Feature Dave Grohl, Joan Jett

Lemmy. That one word is enough to conjure up an image of the epitome of the Jack Daniel's-swilling, chain-smoking rock and roller so out-of-the-movies it's hard to believe he really exists until you find yourself sitting next to him at the Rainbow.

After twenty Motorhead albums, a record from Head Cat and collaborating with everyone from Slash to Ozzy osbourne, you'd think Lemmy would have enough outlets for his creative juices. But you'd be wrong.

Lemmy is putting the finishing touches on his first solo album, which he hopes will see the light of day sometime in 2013.

In a recent interview with SF Weekly, Lemmy was asked if there is anyone left he'd like to collaborate with.

"Janet Jackson," he joked, adding: "I don't know. There are a lot of people out there who are great players. It's just whether the spark arrives. Whether somebody wants to do it and I've got some free time. I'm three quarters of the way though a solo album right now. I've got two tracks with The Damned, two tracks with [German hard-rock band] Skew Siskind, one with Joan Jett, one with Grohl and two with the Reverend Horton Heat. So I've got quite a mixed bag on there. I'm trying to get one with Skin from Skunk Anansie."

The Motorhead frontman also revealed that he had yet to nail down Jeff Beck to appear on the album, but was hopeful that it would happen.

When asked when the album would be released, Lemmy said: "It'll probably be next year, 'cause we're working a lot this year. But maybe it'll be this year. I don't know. It depends on how fast I can get the last few tracks done after we finish this tour."

You can read more here.