Lemmy: New Motörhead Box Set is Too Expensive

Motörhead's extravagant new 15-disc box set, Complete Early Years Box Set, comes out Tuesday. It will cost more than $600, and frontman Lemmy Kilmister is none too pleased.

"Unfortunately, greed once again rears its yapping head," Kilmister told CNN.com. "I would advise against it even for the most rabid completists!"

The box set focuses on the band’s early recordings, which they don’t own the rights to.

“Motörhead have no control over what’s done with these early songs and don’t want fans to think that the band is involved in putting out such a costly box set,” Motörhead said in a statement.

The price for the Complete Early Years Box Set is similar to The Beatles' 2009 Japanese remastered box set, which included 16 discs and a DVD, according the website most-expensive.net. The U.S. version can be bought for less than $200.

ABBA's nine-CD box set went for about $500.