Leslie West: Clip of New Song Featuring Slash Posted Online

Leslie West's new album, Unusual Suspects, hits stores today, and you can check out a clip of one of the songs below. The track is called "Mudflap Mama," and features the talents of none other than former Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

Unusual Suspects sees West calling upon a group of friends and fellow guitarists for contributions, including Slash, Zakk Wylde, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather and Billy Gibbons.

Kenny Aronoff -- who you may know as the new fill-in drummer for Chickenfoot -- handled drum duties for the album.