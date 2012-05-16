Leslie West to Perform at New York City's Iridium Jazz Club June 11, 12 and 13

Legendary guitarist Leslie West will perform for three nights -- June 11, 12 and 13 -- at New York City's Iridium Jazz Club at 1650 Broadway.

These will be isolated dates with West headlining and performing 75-minute sets starting at 8 p.m. West will be joined by Bobby Rondinelli on drums and Rev Jones on bass.

"Sometimes I think about where I could have come from," West said. "Then it dawns on me, I am from New York. Then I say, 'Thank God'."

West will travel to and from Iridium in a custom truck given to him by The Vehicle Production Group. The new car company designs, engineers and distributes specialty vehicles; when faced with the challenges of touring following the June 2011 amputation of his right leg above the knee, the MV-1 has enabled West to return to the road.

At age 66, the former Mountain guitarist continues to remain current, as witnessed by the assemblage of legends who joined him on his 2011 album, The Usual Suspects, including Billy Gibbons, Slash, Zakk Wylde, Joe Bonamassa and Steve Lukather.

“These guys don’t show up to play on everybody’s albums," West said. "They’re stars in their own right and fantastic players – everyone with their own sound and style, and about as far from ‘the usual suspects’ as it gets.”