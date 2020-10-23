Levara, featuring guitarist Trev Lukather, share debut single, Heaven Knows

It’s Friday, so why not celebrate the coming weekend with some brand-new music?

With that in mind, we point your ears toward Levara, a powerhouse three-piece rock band built around the tasty electric guitar work of Trev Lukather, whose father, Steve, you might know from his 40-plus years with Toto, or perhaps one of the thousand or so sessions he’s lent his six-string stylings to.

The band have just released their first single, Heaven Knows, and they’re also putting the finishing touches on their debut album, which is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Levara is rounded out by LA-by-way-of-France singer Jules Galli and UK-born drummer Josh Devine, who spent years touring the world behind the kit for One Direction.

Trev, for his part, has performed with EDM act What So Not and recorded with hard rock singer Diamante. He also co-wrote the song Love/Hate Heartbreak for Halestorm.

Lukather calls Heaven Knows “fast-paced, in-your-face rock ‘n’ roll with that added Levara swag.” He can be seen wielding an Ernie Ball Music Man Mariposa in Dorado Green in the video, which he describes as “an old-school homage to the early MTV takeover days adding our album color concept, bringin’ that sharp dressed Miami Vice vibe to the mix.”

Adds Galli of the subject matter, “Heaven Knows is about digging through the darker parts of your own psyche. It’s about asking questions to yourself and recognizing our mystical connection to the bigger picture, a higher power... I like to think of it as a shamanic reading someone would receive in the Amazonian jungle. What’s stopping you from reaching your ultimate potential?”

As for their sound? “We all love classic rock, but we wanted to pay homage to it with a modern twist,” Devine says. “Where’s the rock on the radio? Where’s the music we grew up loving? Where’s the guitar?”

“We bring the feel-good anthems filled with emotion, tension and groove,” sums up Lukather. “Providing that much needed mutual escape. We are in it together. Artist to listener.”

To hear for yourself, check out Heaven Knows above. And for more info, head to Levara Music.